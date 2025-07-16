Press Release: Murphy Questions Mike Waltz on Trump Administration's Impact on U.S. Counter-Propaganda Efforts and Yemen Policy

Senator Chris Murphy questioned Mike Waltz on counter-propaganda efforts and Yemen at a confirmation hearing for UN Ambassador.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) questioned former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz during his confirmation hearing for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Murphy raised concerns about the Trump administration's impact on U.S. counter-propaganda efforts, citing the dismantling of USAGM and related agencies, which he argued weakened U.S. national security.

Murphy highlighted the implications of shutting down these agencies, stating, “This administration...essentially shut down USAGM, fired 92% of the staff.” He questioned how such actions could benefit national security while adversaries like Russia and China remain active in global information warfare.

Additionally, Murphy addressed the Trump administration's military operations in Yemen, noting ongoing Houthi attacks and questioning the effectiveness of U.S. actions. He requested Waltz’s perspective on these operations in light of renewed instability in the region.

