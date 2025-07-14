Press Release: Murphy and Connecticut Delegation Announce Nearly $1 Million in Federal Grants for State Airports

Senator Chris Murphy and Connecticut's delegation announce nearly $1 million in federal grants for airport improvements.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy and the Connecticut Congressional delegation announced nearly $1 million in federal funding for three Connecticut airports. The funds, allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will benefit Bradley International Airport, Hartford-Brainard Airport, and Meriden Markham Municipal Airport. The delegation expressed that this investment is essential for enhancing airport infrastructure, noting that it "will make much-needed improvements possible" and contribute to safety and efficiency in travel.

Bradley International Airport will receive $136,653 to conduct necessary rehabilitation on its runway, while Hartford-Brainard Airport is set to receive $668,764 for similar improvements on part of its paved runway. Additionally, Meriden Markham Municipal Airport will use $150,000 to reconstruct a hangar essential for aircraft storage that has reached the end of its life cycle. The delegation highlighted their commitment to securing ongoing funding for airport enhancements across Connecticut.

