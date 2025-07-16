Press Release: Moulton Amendment for Buoy Study Passes House Committee as Part of Coast Guard Reauthorization Bill

Congressman Seth Moulton's amendment for a buoy study passes the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, halting proposed removals.

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) announced that an amendment he proposed, mandating a comprehensive study on the use of buoys, has advanced from the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as part of the Coast Guard reauthorization bill. This comes in response to the Coast Guard's proposal to remove over 350 buoys in the Northeast, including 24 in Moulton's district.

The amendment aims to halt buoy removals until a study is conducted to assess their importance for navigation safety. Moulton emphasized the need for "innovation to complement, not replace" crucial navigation aids like buoys, especially in challenging waters.

Industry stakeholders, including BoatUS and the National Marine Manufacturers Association, expressed support for the amendment, highlighting the essential role of physical navigation aids in ensuring safe maritime navigation. The amendment will now proceed with the full reauthorization bill for further consideration.

Seth Moulton Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Seth Moulton is worth $7.8M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 110th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Moulton has approximately $8.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Moulton has approximately $8.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Seth Moulton Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Seth Moulton:

H.R.4257: To amend title 18, United States Code, to provide increased penalties for mass killings involving machineguns or certain semiautomatic weapons, and for other purposes.

H.R.3692: To reauthorize the Young Fishermen's Development Act.

H.R.3409: HEADs UP Act of 2025

H.R.2215: Salem Maritime National Historical Park Redesignation and Boundary Study Act

H.R.1725: Sgt. Isaac Woodard, Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox GI Bill Restoration Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Seth Moulton on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moulton.

Seth Moulton Fundraising

Seth Moulton recently disclosed $348.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 205th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 84.8% came from individual donors.

Moulton disclosed $203.0K of spending. This was the 221st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moulton disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 125th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Seth Moulton's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

