Press Release: Morgan Griffith Attends White House Ceremony for Signing of HALT Fentanyl Act

Congressman Morgan Griffith attended a White House ceremony for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act into law.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith attended a White House ceremony where President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, officially making it law. This legislation aims to permanently classify lethal fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I substances, addressing trafficking concerns and aimed at combating the fentanyl crisis.

Griffith expressed gratitude for the support from Congressional colleagues and highlighted the bill's importance in saving lives. He noted, "Today is an important step in taking action against lethal fentanyl-related substances."

The HALT Fentanyl Act complements an earlier House bill, H.R. 27, which Griffith and Rep. Latta sponsored, demonstrating a focused effort to enhance regulations concerning fentanyl trafficking.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

H.R.4282: To amend the Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act to modernize verification of contact lens prescriptions, and for other purposes.

H.R.3877: To provide for the retrocession of the District of Columbia to Maryland, and for other purposes.

H.R.3632: Power Plant Reliability Act of 2025

H.R.3268: Federal Bird Safe Buildings Act of 2025

H.R.2260: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 901 West Main Street in Radford, Virginia, as the "Richard H. Poff Post Office Building".

H.R.2191: Physician Led and Rural Access to Quality Care Act

