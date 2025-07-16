Press Release: More Than 12,300 Join Congressman Pat Ryan's Telephone Town Hall to Discuss Impact of Recent Bill on Healthcare and Community Services

Over 12,300 people participated in Congressman Pat Ryan's town hall, expressing concerns about healthcare cuts and rising costs.

On July 16, 2025, Congressman Pat Ryan hosted a Telephone Town Hall where over 12,300 community members expressed concerns regarding a recently passed Republican bill. The bill, described by Ryan as a “Big Ugly Betrayal,” is said to threaten healthcare and essential benefits for seniors, children, and veterans in the Hudson Valley.

Participants raised issues related to potential impacts on Medicaid and SNAP, as well as local healthcare services. Many voiced concerns about the bill's provisions and its implications for personal finances, especially for vulnerable populations already facing economic hardship.

In his remarks, Ryan emphasized the need to listen to constituents and vowed to advocate for affordable healthcare, highlighting the critical nature of community feedback in shaping policy decisions. He reiterated his commitment to opposing legislation detrimental to regional families.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Patrick Ryan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Patrick Ryan is worth $2.8M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 197th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ryan has approximately $561.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Patrick Ryan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Patrick Ryan:

H.R.4260: To ensure the appropriate administration of the Impact Aid program.

H.R.3734: Stop MUSK Act

H.R.3500: More Funding for COPS Act

H.R.2959: Hudson River Protection Act

H.R.2391: Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act of 2025

H.R.963: Protecting Social Security Act

Patrick Ryan Fundraising

Patrick Ryan recently disclosed $740.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 65th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.8% came from individual donors.

Ryan disclosed $274.6K of spending. This was the 151st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ryan disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 166th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

