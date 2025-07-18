Press Release: Miller-Meeks Votes in Favor of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026, Providing Pay Raise for Servicemembers

House passes H.R. 4016, funding the military, raising pay for service members, and enhancing national security.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, the House of Representatives approved H.R. 4016, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for 2026, which aims to fully fund the U.S. military and provide a 3.8% pay increase for servicemembers, according to Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The legislation includes her amendments to protect defense jobs in Iowa and support advancements in aerial refueling technology.

Miller-Meeks emphasized that the bill is designed to bolster national security, stating, "It gives our troops the pay raise they deserve and the resources they need to defend this country." The act also prohibits funding for certain social programs and aims to enhance military readiness with significant investments in advanced aircraft and defense technologies.

Additionally, the bill allocates funds for counter-drug operations and military partnerships with allies, including $500 million for Taiwan Security Cooperation and Israel’s missile defense. Miller-Meeks highlighted her commitment to safeguarding military history by ensuring the Rock Island Arsenal Museum remains open, protecting important cultural heritage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mariannette Miller-Meeks is worth $1.8M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 233rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller-Meeks has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mariannette Miller-Meeks's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller-Meeks.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mariannette Miller-Meeks:

H.R.4518: To amend the Controlled Substances Act to require electronic communication service providers and remote computing services to report to the Attorney General certain controlled substances violations.

H.R.4194: Limiting Liability for Critical Infrastructure Manufacturers Act

H.R.3726: Fisher House Availability Act of 2025

H.R.3691: Commission to Study Acts of Antisemitism in the United States Act

H.R.3298: Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act of 2025

H.R.2873: To continue Executive Order 14220 in effect indefinitely.

You can track bills proposed by Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller-Meeks.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Fundraising

Mariannette Miller-Meeks recently disclosed $835.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 56th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.5% came from individual donors.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $299.6K of spending. This was the 162nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 151st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mariannette Miller-Meeks's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.