Press Release: Miller-Meeks Reintroduces Bipartisan Bill to Combat Fentanyl Sales on Social Media

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks reintroduces bipartisan legislation targeting fentanyl sales on social media, enhancing law enforcement's response capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) has reintroduced the bipartisan Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act, aimed at addressing the issue of fentanyl sales on social media platforms. The bill requires communication service providers to inform federal law enforcement of illicit drug activity, including fentanyl trafficking.

Miller-Meeks stated, “The Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act gives law enforcement the tools they need to stop the online sale of deadly fentanyl.” The bill is named after two teenagers who died after consuming counterfeit pills purchased through social media, highlighting the urgency of the measure.

The legislation has garnered support from various organizations and lawmakers, including Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-MN). It is endorsed by multiple advocacy groups aiming to combat the fentanyl crisis impacting communities across the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mariannette Miller-Meeks is worth $1.8M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 233rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller-Meeks has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mariannette Miller-Meeks's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller-Meeks.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mariannette Miller-Meeks:

H.R.4194: Limiting Liability for Critical Infrastructure Manufacturers Act

H.R.3726: Fisher House Availability Act of 2025

H.R.3691: Commission to Study Acts of Antisemitism in the United States Act

H.R.3298: Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act of 2025

H.R.2873: To continue Executive Order 14220 in effect indefinitely.

H.R.2690: Improve Employer-Directed Skills Act

You can track bills proposed by Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller-Meeks.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Fundraising

Mariannette Miller-Meeks recently disclosed $835.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 56th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.5% came from individual donors.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $299.6K of spending. This was the 162nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 150th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mariannette Miller-Meeks's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

