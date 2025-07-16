Press Release: Miller-Meeks Applauds Signing of HALT Fentanyl Act by President Trump

President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, aimed at combating fentanyl trafficking and saving lives, supported by Congresswoman Miller-Meeks.

President Donald Trump has signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law, which aims to combat the fentanyl crisis affecting American communities. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a key supporter of the bill, expressed her approval, highlighting its potential to save lives and enhance law enforcement powers against drug trafficking.

The Act classifies fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act, addressing loopholes that previously allowed traffickers to evade prosecution. It also facilitates research on fentanyl analogues for treatment and prevention.

Fentanyl has been identified as a leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S., with over 80,000 fatalities reported from synthetic opioids in 2024 alone. The HALT Fentanyl Act seeks to provide stronger tools to combat this epidemic.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mariannette Miller-Meeks is worth $1.8M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 233rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller-Meeks has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mariannette Miller-Meeks:

H.R.4194: Limiting Liability for Critical Infrastructure Manufacturers Act

H.R.3726: Fisher House Availability Act of 2025

H.R.3691: Commission to Study Acts of Antisemitism in the United States Act

H.R.3298: Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act of 2025

H.R.2873: To continue Executive Order 14220 in effect indefinitely.

H.R.2690: Improve Employer-Directed Skills Act

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Fundraising

Mariannette Miller-Meeks recently disclosed $835.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.5% came from individual donors.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $299.6K of spending. This was the 133rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Miller-Meeks disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 133rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

