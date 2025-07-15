Press Release: Mike Ezell Supports House Committee's Approval of Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025

Congressman Mike Ezell supports the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025, enhancing funding and resources for the Coast Guard.

U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell expressed support for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's approval of the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025. This bipartisan bill urges funding through 2029 for various Coast Guard missions, including border security and maritime safety.

Ezell stated, “This bipartisan bill provides the tools, training, and technology our service members need to stay mission-ready,” referencing its inclusion of a provision to establish a Secretary of the Coast Guard. Others, like Committee Chairman Sam Graves, emphasized the bill's role in ensuring resources for the Coast Guard's essential missions.

The legislation aims to modernize the Coast Guard's infrastructure and increase accountability, introducing measures to also enhance protections for service members. It will authorize appropriations to support critical Coast Guard operations and adapt to new maritime challenges.

Mike Ezell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mike Ezell is worth $16.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 439th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ezell has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mike Ezell's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ezell.

Mike Ezell Fundraising

Mike Ezell recently disclosed $63.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 514th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 58.8% came from individual donors.

Ezell disclosed $85.1K of spending. This was the 466th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ezell disclosed $129.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 642nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mike Ezell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

