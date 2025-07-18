Congressman Michael McCaul supports the FY 2026 Defense appropriations bill to strengthen U.S. national security and servicemembers.

U.S. Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) announced his support for the fiscal year 2026 Defense appropriations bill, emphasizing its role in strengthening national security. McCaul remarked on the importance of U.S. military funding, stating, "This bill not only honors the brave service men and women... but it also readies our military with best-in-class defense technology."

The bill proposes a 3.8% pay increase for military personnel, funding for border security, and investments in advanced defense technologies. It aims to enhance the military infrastructure while addressing fiscal responsibility by targeting waste and fraud within the Pentagon.

McCaul highlighted the urgency of the legislation, citing concerns over global stability and asserting that, "After four years of President Biden's weak leadership that fueled global chaos," the proposed bill represents a critical reassessment of U.S. military strategy.

