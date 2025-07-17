Press Release: Merkley Proposes Amendment to Protect Peace Institute from Proposed Budget Cuts

Merkley aims to prevent Trump administration cuts to the United States Institute of Peace, an organization founded by Oregon Senator Hatfield.

Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon has introduced an amendment aimed at preserving the United States Institute of Peace amid proposed cuts in the "Rescissions Package" by the Trump administration. Merkley emphasized that the Institute, established with bipartisan support in 1984, plays a critical role in conflict resolution and diplomacy.

Merkley stated, “Investment in USIP in reducing the possibility of war through conflict resolution diplomacy is such a valuable investment,” highlighting concerns over cuts that could weaken U.S. influence globally. The amendment faced opposition from Republican senators, who blocked its approval.

Jeff Merkley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jeff Merkley is worth $11.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 85th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Merkley has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jeff Merkley's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Jeff Merkley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jeff Merkley:

S.2221: A bill to establish requirements under which the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior shall carry out the Timber Production Expansion Guaranteed Loan Program.

S.2208: A bill to provide mandatory funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain Federal land, and for other purposes.

S.2179: Canyon’s Law

S.2148: End Junk Fees for Renters Act

S.2128: MONARCH Act of 2025

S.2110: REUSE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jeff Merkley on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Jeff Merkley Fundraising

Jeff Merkley recently disclosed $176.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 479th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 78.0% came from individual donors.

Merkley disclosed $141.2K of spending. This was the 393rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Merkley disclosed $4.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 51st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jeff Merkley's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

