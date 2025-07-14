Press Release: Merkley and Wyden Join Colleagues in Urging Trump Administration to Release $7 Billion for K-12 Education Funding

Senators demand Trump administration release nearly $7 billion in funding for K-12 schools and adult literacy programs.

Quiver AI Summary

Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, along with 30 colleagues, have formally requested that the Trump Administration end a blockade preventing the release of nearly $7 billion in education funding meant for K-12 schools and adult literacy programs. They expressed concern over the potential loss of approximately $73 million in federal education funding for Oregon, which could lead to the elimination of afterschool programs, specialized literacy initiatives, and teacher training. The senators asserted, "We are shocked by the continued lack of respect for states and local schools evidenced by this latest action by the administration," emphasizing the urgent need for these funds ahead of the approaching school year.

The senators criticized the administration's decision as causing significant distress for school districts across the nation, which may have to make substantial budget cuts, including layoffs of teachers. They pointed out that withholding these funds would adversely affect approximately 1.4 million students enrolled in 10,000 before and afterschool programs, which have previously demonstrated positive impacts on student engagement and academic performance. The letter was co-led by Senators Patty Murray, Bernie Sanders, and Tammy Baldwin, among many others, and detailed the specific programs affected, such as the Supporting Effective Instruction State Grants and funding for English language learners.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ron Wyden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ron Wyden is worth $20.0M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 52nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wyden has approximately $11.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ron Wyden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ron Wyden:

S.2178: Equal Dignity for Married Taxpayers Act of 2025

S.2164: Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2025

S.2159: Tech Safety for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Act

S.2095: PARTNERSHIPS Act

S.2094: Basis Shifting is a Rip-off Act

S.2059: Keeping Obstetrics Local Act

You can track bills proposed by Ron Wyden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Ron Wyden Fundraising

Ron Wyden recently disclosed $124.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 422nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 72.3% came from individual donors.

Wyden disclosed $293.7K of spending. This was the 119th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wyden disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 166th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ron Wyden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.