Press Release: Merkley and Colleagues Introduce Resolution for Children's Right to a Healthy Environment

Senator Merkley and colleagues introduce a resolution to secure children's rights to a safe environment amid climate challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, alongside eight colleagues, introduced a resolution aimed at ensuring children's rights to a safe and livable environment amid worsening climate issues. Merkley remarked, "Every child in America deserves a healthy and prosperous future," emphasizing a need for action against policies perceived to prioritize corporate interests over public health.

The resolution, supported in the House by Representatives Jan Schakowsky, Pramila Jayapal, and Jamie Raskin, aims to counter the previous administration's environmental policies that Merkley claimed have exacerbated climate chaos and impacted energy costs for families. The group held a press conference, highlighting youth activism in climate advocacy.

This initiative is co-sponsored by various senators, including Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker, and follows a youth-led lawsuit challenging the former administration's fossil fuel-focused directives. The full text of the resolution is available through official channels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jeff Merkley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jeff Merkley is worth $11.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 85th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Merkley has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jeff Merkley's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Jeff Merkley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jeff Merkley:

S.2221: A bill to establish requirements under which the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior shall carry out the Timber Production Expansion Guaranteed Loan Program.

S.2208: A bill to provide mandatory funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain Federal land, and for other purposes.

S.2179: Canyon’s Law

S.2148: End Junk Fees for Renters Act

S.2128: MONARCH Act of 2025

S.2110: REUSE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jeff Merkley on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Jeff Merkley Fundraising

Jeff Merkley recently disclosed $176.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 403rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 78.0% came from individual donors.

Merkley disclosed $141.2K of spending. This was the 336th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Merkley disclosed $4.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 45th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jeff Merkley's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.