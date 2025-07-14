Press Release: Meng, Bilirakis, Titus, and Malliotakis Introduce Legislation to Strengthen U.S.-Hellenic Relationship

U.S. Reps. Meng, Bilirakis, Titus, and Malliotakis introduce bipartisan legislation to enhance U.S.-Greece security cooperation.

On July 14, 2025, U.S. Representatives Grace Meng, Gus Bilirakis, Dina Titus, and Nicole Malliotakis announced the introduction of the United States-Greece Security Cooperation Reporting Act (H.R.4343), aimed at strengthening the partnership between the U.S. and Greece. This bipartisan legislation requires the Secretary of Defense to report to Congress on the expanding security relationship, including details on U.S. military access to four additional bases in Greece as outlined in the 2021 United States-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement. The backdrop for this legislation includes heightened military activity in Eastern Europe and the Middle East amidst ongoing conflicts.

Congresswoman Meng emphasized her dedication to fostering U.S.-Greece relations, stating that the legislation aims to support defense cooperation and foster collaboration within NATO. Congressman Bilirakis noted the importance of Greece as a stabilizing force in the Eastern Mediterranean, while Congresswoman Titus highlighted the need for ongoing communication regarding mutual defense agreements. The bill has garnered support from various organizations, reflecting the significance of the U.S.-Greece alliance in regional security matters.

Grace Meng Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Grace Meng is worth $2.5M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 206th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Meng has approximately $96.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Grace Meng Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Grace Meng:

H.R.4343: To require the Secretary of Defense to submit a report on the security relationship between the United States and the Hellenic Republic, and for other purposes.

H.R.4298: To amend section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect to identification requirements for officers and agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

H.R.3644: Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2025

H.R.3551: Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act

H.R.3192: RESTORE Act

H.R.3117: Fairness for Victims of SNAP Skimming Act of 2025

Grace Meng Fundraising

Grace Meng recently disclosed $145.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 388th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 62.9% came from individual donors.

Meng disclosed $182.0K of spending. This was the 223rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Meng disclosed $932.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 262nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

