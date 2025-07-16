Press Release: Meeks and Keating Respond to President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Announcement

Representatives Meeks and Keating criticize President Trump's response to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and propose legislative actions.

Representatives Gregory Meeks and William Keating issued a statement regarding President Trump's recent comments on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. They expressed relief that NATO allies are purchasing American weapons for Ukraine, while also criticizing Trump's handling of the situation and asserting that he misunderstands Russia's actions.

They highlighted concerns that Trump's threats of sanctions on third countries do not adequately address the ongoing war and suggest that Trump is not taking decisive actions to confront Russian aggression. They called for Congress to prioritize legislation aimed at supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable.

Gregory W. Meeks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gregory W. Meeks:

H.R.4286: To require the Department of State to develop a comprehensive strategy to counter instability in Haiti and advance a Haitian-led solution to the ongoing crisis.

H.R.4140: Burma GAP Act

H.R.3405: Suspending Transfer of Property for Improper Trump Use Act

H.R.3357: Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act

H.R.2913: Ukraine Support Act

H.R.2643: Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Gregory W. Meeks on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Meeks.

Gregory W. Meeks Fundraising

Gregory W. Meeks recently disclosed $176.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 343rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 47.7% came from individual donors.

Meeks disclosed $394.3K of spending. This was the 81st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Meeks disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 129th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gregory W. Meeks's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

