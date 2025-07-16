Press Release: McDonald Rivet Addresses Loss of 10,000 Jobs Due to Semiconductor Investment Setback

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet addresses the loss of 10,000 semiconductor jobs in mid-Michigan due to economic issues.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) addressed concerns following reports that mid-Michigan missed out on a potential semiconductor investment, which could have created thousands of jobs due to “national economic turmoil.” She described this loss as a significant setback for local families.

McDonald Rivet stated, “This is a gut punch to working families... the chaos... just killed 10,000 good-paying jobs.” She emphasized the need for stability and practical solutions to harness investment opportunities in the region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kristen McDonald Rivet Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kristen McDonald Rivet:

H.R.4375: To direct the Commandant of the Coast Guard to submit to Congress a strategy detailing how the Coast Guard will complete design and construction of a Great Lakes Icebreaker, and for other purposes.

H.R.4192: the Military PFAS Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.2450: Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Act

H.R.2142: Social Security Overpayment Relief Act

You can track bills proposed by Kristen McDonald Rivet on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McDonald Rivet.

Kristen McDonald Rivet Fundraising

Kristen McDonald Rivet recently disclosed $764.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 59th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 59.2% came from individual donors.

McDonald Rivet disclosed $157.7K of spending. This was the 301st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

McDonald Rivet disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 209th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Kristen McDonald Rivet's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.