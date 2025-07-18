Press Release: McCollum Opposes Defense Appropriations Act, Citing Concerns Over Military Readiness and National Security

The House passed the Defense Appropriations Act; Congresswoman McCollum opposed it, citing concerns over military readiness and inclusivity.

On July 18, 2025, the House of Representatives passed the Defense Appropriations Act with a vote of 221-209. Congresswoman Betty McCollum, in her capacity as Ranking Member, voted against the bill, calling it "incomplete" and criticizing it for "weakening military readiness" and "attacking service members and their families."

The legislation allocates $831.5 billion for fiscal year 2026 but includes provisions that McCollum argues may "harm military morale" and limit access to reproductive healthcare for service members. She raised concerns about the lack of presidential budget input and the potential negative impact on recruitment and retention efforts in the military.

In her remarks, McCollum highlighted specific provisions she found problematic, such as those that could empower disinformation and reduce support for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. For further details, links to her complete statements and a summary of the bill were provided.

