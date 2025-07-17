Press Release: McCaul and Vasquez Introduce Bipartisan Stop COYOTES Act to Combat Human Trafficking and Drug Smuggling

U.S. Representatives McCaul and Vasquez introduce the bipartisan Stop COYOTES Act to combat human trafficking and drug cartels.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Congressman Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) have introduced the bipartisan Stop COYOTES Act, which aims to combat organized crime in border areas, focusing on drug trafficking and human smuggling. The legislation seeks to enhance law enforcement collaboration and improve resource allocation.

Rep. McCaul stated, “It’s time we finally put a stop to these predators and ensure law enforcement agencies have the information-sharing infrastructure to do their jobs efficiently.” Rep. Vasquez emphasized the need for better tools to disrupt cartel activity and protect communities.

The Stop COYOTES Act proposes stricter penalties for human smugglers and drug traffickers while enhancing how the Department of Homeland Security shares information with local law enforcement regarding human trafficking trends and cartel operations.

Michael T. McCaul Fundraising

Michael T. McCaul recently disclosed $67.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 680th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

McCaul disclosed $73.6K of spending. This was the 592nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

McCaul disclosed $8.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 1177th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Michael T. McCaul's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

