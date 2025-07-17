Press Release: Markey, Padilla, and Chu Introduce Legislation for Worker Protections Against Extreme Heat

Senators Markey, Padilla, and Chu introduce legislation to protect workers from extreme heat conditions.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, Senators Edward Markey and Alex Padilla, along with Representative Judy Chu, announced new legislation aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat. This initiative follows a significant heat wave in California and aims to establish federal heat stress protections through the Asunción Valdivia Act, which would mandate basic safety measures for employees in high-heat environments.

The proposed legislation, named after Asunción Valdivia, who died from heat stroke while working, seeks to require OSHA to enforce standards including access to water, rest breaks, and training for recognizing heat-related illnesses. Lawmakers emphasized the need for such protections as heat-related incidents among workers have been on the rise due to climate change.

The Asunción Valdivia Act has garnered support from over 250 organizations and advocates for worker safety, emphasizing the urgency of federal standards to ensure workers' health and safety in increasingly extreme temperatures. Proponents, including union leaders, stress that these measures are essential to prevent further tragedies linked to heat stress in the workplace.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Edward J. Markey Fundraising

Edward J. Markey recently disclosed $464.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 178th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 80.3% came from individual donors.

Markey disclosed $464.8K of spending. This was the 94th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Markey disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 112th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Edward J. Markey's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

