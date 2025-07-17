Press Release: Mark Messmer and Donald Norcross Announce Launch of Congressional Hypersonics Caucus

Reps. Messmer and Norcross have launched the Congressional Hypersonics Caucus to advance hypersonic missile technology for national security.

Representative Mark Messmer (R-IN) and Representative Donald Norcross (D-NJ) have officially launched the Congressional Hypersonics Caucus aimed at educating lawmakers and stakeholders about the significance of hypersonic missile technology for national security. Messmer emphasized the importance of hypersonic defenses and the ongoing work at NSWC Crane in Indiana.

The Caucus seeks to support existing hypersonics efforts within the Department of Defense and promote the rapid development of hypersonic weapon systems as a critical area in U.S. defense initiatives. Members will be encouraged to engage with experts and understand the technology's implications for national security.

Mark Messmer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark Messmer:

H.R.4107: GOLDEN DOME Act of 2025

H.R.3044: No Vaccine Mandates in Higher Education Act

H.R.2270: Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act

H.R.1018: INSTRUCT Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mark Messmer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Messmer.

Mark Messmer Fundraising

Mark Messmer recently disclosed $105.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 603rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 51.3% came from individual donors.

Messmer disclosed $85.3K of spending. This was the 559th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Messmer disclosed $427.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 505th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark Messmer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

