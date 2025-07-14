Press Release: Mark Kelly Responds to VA Workforce Reductions Announcement

Senator Mark Kelly criticizes impending VA workforce cuts, warning of longer wait times and reduced care for veterans.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has issued a statement in response to the Department of Veterans Affairs' announcement regarding workforce reductions, stating that nearly 30,000 jobs will be cut by the end of September. Kelly emphasized that these cuts would lead to "longer wait times for veterans in crisis," a decrease in available healthcare providers, and delays in veterans accessing their entitled benefits. He further highlighted concerns such as fewer crisis responders and mental health resources, which could result in heightened risks for veterans.

Senator Kelly underscored his commitment to opposing these staffing reductions, mentioning that he has actively advocated against such measures, including leading efforts to protect job security at the VA and introducing legislation aimed at reinstating veterans who faced wrongful termination. He called for a full reversal of the proposed cuts, accusing the administration of lacking a clear plan to maintain the quality of care for veterans.

Mark Kelly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark Kelly is worth $20.7M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 50th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kelly has approximately $78.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark Kelly's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Mark Kelly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark Kelly:

S.1752: EdCOPS Act of 2025

S.1743: Extreme Heat Economic Study Act of 2025

S.1700: LIHEAP Parity Act

S.1611: Youth Substance Use Prevention and Awareness Act

S.1541: SHIPS for America Act of 2025

S.1536: Building Ships in America Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mark Kelly on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Mark Kelly Fundraising

Mark Kelly recently disclosed $3.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 7th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Kelly disclosed $1.6M of spending. This was the 15th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kelly disclosed $6.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 26th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark Kelly's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

