Press Release: Mark Kelly and Kevin Cramer Lead Bipartisan Push for Faster FAA Airport Fund Distribution

Senators Kelly and Cramer urge FAA to expedite airport fund disbursement for efficient project delivery and improved traveler service.

Quiver AI Summary

Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND), alongside their colleagues from the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, have urged the FAA to expedite the release of airport entitlement funds. In a bipartisan letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, they emphasized the need for timely funding to avoid delays and cost escalations in airport projects.

These funds, allocated through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program, are crucial for nearly 3,300 public-use airports across the U.S. The senators pointed out that delays in funding until late June and July hinder effective project implementation, particularly at small and rural airports.

Support for the letter includes endorsements from several aviation organizations, and the senators expressed their readiness to collaborate with the FAA to promote efficient fund distribution moving forward.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark Kelly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark Kelly is worth $20.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 51st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kelly has approximately $78.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark Kelly's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Mark Kelly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark Kelly:

S.1752: EdCOPS Act of 2025

S.1743: Extreme Heat Economic Study Act of 2025

S.1700: LIHEAP Parity Act

S.1611: Youth Substance Use Prevention and Awareness Act

S.1541: SHIPS for America Act of 2025

S.1536: Building Ships in America Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mark Kelly on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Mark Kelly Fundraising

Mark Kelly recently disclosed $3.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 5th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 99.9% came from individual donors.

Kelly disclosed $1.9M of spending. This was the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kelly disclosed $8.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 20th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark Kelly's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.