Press Release: Marcy Kaptur Addresses Committee on 2026 Energy and Water Development Funding Bill

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur critiques the fiscal year 2026 Energy and Water Development Funding Bill during a committee markup.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH-09) spoke during the committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and Water Development Bill, highlighting concerns about partisan processes and budget cuts. She emphasized the importance of water and energy infrastructure, referencing recent extreme weather events and their impacts on communities.

Kaptur criticized the proposed bill for being $700 million below last year’s budget, which she argues jeopardizes energy independence and leads to further challenges with rising electricity costs. She also raised alarms about cuts to energy efficiency programs and national security issues related to nuclear nonproliferation.

In her closing remarks, Kaptur urged her colleagues to oppose the bill, asserting that a strong infrastructure plan is essential for future generations and reiterating that the nation must take climate change more seriously.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Marcy Kaptur Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Marcy Kaptur is worth $1.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 287th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kaptur has approximately $96.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Marcy Kaptur's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaptur.

Marcy Kaptur Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Marcy Kaptur:

H.R.4230: the Appropriations Compliance and Training Act

H.R.3594: Gold Star Spouses Health Care Enhancement Act

H.R.2502: Law Enforcement Training for Mental Health Crisis Response Act of 2025

H.R.1073: Great Lakes Gateways Network Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Marcy Kaptur on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaptur.

Marcy Kaptur Fundraising

Marcy Kaptur recently disclosed $386.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 225th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 59.0% came from individual donors.

Kaptur disclosed $91.1K of spending. This was the 533rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kaptur disclosed $941.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 311th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Marcy Kaptur's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.