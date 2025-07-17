Press Release: Malliotakis Announces Investment in Newark Airport Modernization and Air Traffic Control Upgrades

Malliotakis announces significant funding to modernize Newark Liberty International Airport's air traffic control systems.

The FAA has announced significant investments to enhance Newark Liberty International Airport, following recent runway renovations and the installation of a new fiber-optic network. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis celebrated Congressional approval of $12.5 billion for modernizing air traffic control systems, part of a broader $31 billion initiative aimed at improving infrastructure nationwide.

Malliotakis stated, “This historic investment marks a major step forward in modernizing our nation’s aviation infrastructure,” highlighting its importance for local residents who frequently use Newark Airport. Upgrades include enhancements to radar and communication systems to improve safety and reduce delays.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Nicole Malliotakis Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nicole Malliotakis is worth $1.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 261st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Malliotakis has approximately $483.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Malliotakis has approximately $483.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Nicole Malliotakis Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nicole Malliotakis:

H.R.3456: CHER Act of 2025

H.R.3295: Federal Animal Research Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.3112: Better CARE for Animals Act of 2025

H.R.3042: MMEDS Act of 2025

H.R.2866: No Visas for Anti-Semitic Students Act

H.R.2687: End Kidney Deaths Act

You can track bills proposed by Nicole Malliotakis on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Malliotakis.

Nicole Malliotakis Fundraising

Nicole Malliotakis recently disclosed $392.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 222nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 50.2% came from individual donors.

Malliotakis disclosed $280.2K of spending. This was the 179th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Malliotakis disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 171st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Malliotakis disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 171st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.