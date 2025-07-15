Press Release: Malliotakis and Suozzi Unveil Bipartisan Housing Legislation for Middle-Class Families

Malliotakis and Suozzi propose bipartisan legislation for housing fund from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac proceeds, targeting middle-class families.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and Congressman Tom Suozzi have introduced bipartisan legislation to establish a housing revolving loan fund, utilizing proceeds from the potential release of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from federal conservatorship. The aim is to enhance homeownership and rental options for middle-class and working families.

The legislation builds on President Trump's proposal to release Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which have remained in conservatorship since the 2008 financial crisis. The fund aims to provide states with resources for constructing new housing or rehabilitating existing properties.

Malliotakis stated the initiative would benefit essential workers like police officers and teachers who struggle to afford market-rate housing. Suozzi echoed the sentiment, emphasizing a collaborative opportunity to address the housing crisis affecting various communities across the nation.

Nicole Malliotakis Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nicole Malliotakis is worth $1.3M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 260th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Malliotakis has approximately $481.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Nicole Malliotakis Net Worth

Nicole Malliotakis Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nicole Malliotakis:

H.R.3456: CHER Act of 2025

H.R.3295: Federal Animal Research Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.3112: Better CARE for Animals Act of 2025

H.R.3042: MMEDS Act of 2025

H.R.2866: No Visas for Anti-Semitic Students Act

H.R.2687: End Kidney Deaths Act

Nicole Malliotakis Bill Proposals

Nicole Malliotakis Fundraising

Nicole Malliotakis recently disclosed $288.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 230th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 36.1% came from individual donors.

Malliotakis disclosed $105.9K of spending. This was the 404th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Malliotakis disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 172nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Nicole Malliotakis Fundraising

