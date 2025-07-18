Press Release: Maggie Goodlander Opposes $9 Billion Cuts to Public Broadcasting Funding

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander opposed a rescission package cutting $9 billion in federal funding for public media, including NHPR and NH PBS.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander has voted against a House Republican rescission package that proposes cuts of $9 billion in federal funding for public media and foreign aid. Goodlander stated, “For more than sixty years, Congress has, on a bipartisan basis, supported public broadcasting,” emphasizing the importance of public media institutions like NHPR and NH PBS.

The proposed cuts would specifically reduce funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) by $1.1 billion, which she argues is crucial for independent local journalism and education. Goodlander expressed her commitment to fighting for public media funding, calling the bill “cruel and senseless.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Maggie Goodlander Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Maggie Goodlander is worth $3.8M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 163rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Goodlander has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Maggie Goodlander's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Goodlander.

Maggie Goodlander Fundraising

Maggie Goodlander recently disclosed $510.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 147th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.4% came from individual donors.

Goodlander disclosed $198.8K of spending. This was the 268th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Goodlander disclosed $763.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 360th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Maggie Goodlander's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.