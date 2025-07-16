Press Release: Maggie Goodlander Aids Introduction of Legislation to Enhance Affordable Child Care Access

Congresswoman Goodlander introduces the Child Care for Working Families Act to improve affordable, high-quality childcare access nationwide.

Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander announced the introduction of the "Child Care for Working Families Act," aimed at enhancing access to affordable, high-quality child care across the United States. She emphasized the need to address the child care crisis, stating, "Hardworking people can’t find the care they need, and when they can, they can’t afford it."

The legislation proposes various measures including capping child care costs for families, expanding access to pre-K, and ensuring better wages for child care workers. Goodlander noted, "Families earning below 85 percent of the state median income will pay nothing at all for child care." The bill is co-led by Senators Shaheen and Hassan in the Senate.

