Press Release: Luttrell's Key Provisions Secured in FY26 NDAA Advance to House Vote

Congressman Luttrell announces the House Armed Services Committee's approval of the FY26 NDAA, highlighting key provisions for military support.

Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) announced the successful progression of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026, which has been sent to the House floor. He emphasized the importance of military readiness, stating, "America's warfighters rely on Congress to provide them with the tools necessary to maintain our nation’s standing."

The NDAA includes several provisions focused on enhancing cybersecurity, funding research for traumatic brain injuries, and supporting the well-being of service members. Luttrell highlighted over 50 provisions he secured, such as advancements in hypersonics and domestic production of critical minerals.

This annual legislation authorizes policies and funding for the Department of Defense and other national security operations. Luttrell expressed his anticipation for the bill's vote on the House floor, indicating ongoing commitment to national security and service member support.

Morgan Luttrell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Morgan Luttrell is worth $652.6K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 329th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Luttrell has approximately $325.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Morgan Luttrell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Morgan Luttrell:

H.R.3983: Veterans Claims Quality Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.3723: Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act

H.R.3549: To amend the amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide critical businesses with a tax credit for electric generators placed in service in certain high risk disaster areas.

H.R.3294: Justice for Victims of Illegal Alien Murders Act

H.R.2640: Brian Tally VA Employment Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.2605: SAVES Act

Morgan Luttrell Fundraising

Morgan Luttrell recently disclosed $126.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 485th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 60.6% came from individual donors.

Luttrell disclosed $173.4K of spending. This was the 265th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Luttrell disclosed $574.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 378th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

