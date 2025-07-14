Press Release: Lummis, Barrasso, and Hageman Introduce Wyoming Education Trust Modernization Act

Senator Lummis and Wyoming delegation introduce legislation to modernize school trust fund investments for enhanced education funding.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Cynthia Lummis, along with Senator John Barrasso and Representative Harriet Hageman, has introduced the Wyoming Education Trust Modernization Act, aiming to amend Wyoming’s State Act of Admission. This proposed legislation seeks to enhance investment flexibility for the state’s permanent school land fund, potentially increasing annual returns for K-12 education. Senator Lummis emphasized the importance of the trust fund, stating, “This legislation would allow Wyoming to modernize our investment policies ... I believe we can do better for our kids by investing that money more strategically.”

Supporters of the bill, including Senator Barrasso and Representative Hageman, stressed that modernizing investment strategies could provide greater resources for educational institutions. Hageman remarked, “The Wyoming Education Trust Modernization Act is a commonsense, forward-looking solution that ... can responsibly increase returns and better support K-12 education.” The bill is notable for preserving constitutional protections and is expected to increase funding for education while maintaining the existing principal, which stands at approximately $5.4 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Harriet M. Hageman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Harriet M. Hageman is worth $3.7M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 170th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hageman has approximately $365.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Harriet M. Hageman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Harriet M. Hageman:

H.R.4328: To amend the Act of July 10, 1890, to modify certain provisions relating to the disposal of public land in the State of Wyoming for educational purposes.

H.R.4059: SPEED Act

H.R.3766: To prohibit the District of Columbia from requiring tribunals in court or administrative proceedings in the District of Columbia to defer to the Mayor of the District of Columbia's interpretation of statutes and regulations, and for other purposes.

H.R.3237: No Student Visas for Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025

H.R.2773: Landowner Easement Rights Act

H.R.1866: GUARD Act

Harriet M. Hageman Fundraising

Harriet M. Hageman recently disclosed $226.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 283rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 95.8% came from individual donors.

Hageman disclosed $268.3K of spending. This was the 144th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hageman disclosed $848.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 283rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

