Press Release: Luján Seeks Update from Trump Administration on Minority Business Development Agency Funding Status

Senator Ben Ray Luján requests an update on funding status for the Minority Business Development Agency from the Trump administration.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) has urged Deputy Secretary of Commerce Paul Dabbar to update Congress on the Minority Business Development Agency's (MBDA) funding status. Luján expressed concern that the Trump administration attempted to dismantle the agency and requested clarity on the appropriation and allocation of funds meant for it.

In a letter, Luján highlighted his previous inquiries during Dabbar's confirmation hearing, emphasizing the need for transparency regarding any repurposing of funds. He stressed the importance of the MBDA's role in supporting local businesses, referencing his efforts to secure permanent status and increased funding for the agency.

The senator is requesting a detailed assessment of all appropriated funds, ongoing grants, and the MBDA's compliance with statutory obligations by July 28, 2025. He aims to ensure the agency can effectively serve the needs of minority communities and businesses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ben Ray Lujan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ben Ray Lujan:

S.2225: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to add physical therapists to the list of providers allowed to utilize locum tenens arrangements under Medicare.

S.2182: A bill to require the Secretary of Energy to establish a program to increase participation in community solar programs and the receipt of associated benefits, and for other purposes.

S.2076: HCBS Relief Act of 2025

S.1905: SNAP Administrator Retention Act of 2025

S.1769: Farmer to Farmer Education Act of 2025

S.1633: TEST AI Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Ben Ray Lujan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lujan.

Ben Ray Lujan Fundraising

Ben Ray Lujan recently disclosed $748.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 58th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 66.3% came from individual donors.

Lujan disclosed $179.0K of spending. This was the 229th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lujan disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 125th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ben Ray Lujan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

