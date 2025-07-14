Press Release: Luján Announces Over $6.9 Million in Federal Funding for New Mexico Communities

Senator Ben Ray Luján announced $6.9 million in federal funding for New Mexico projects focusing on infrastructure and education.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) announced that he has successfully secured over $6.9 million in federal investments for various projects in New Mexico as part of the Appropriations Committee's bipartisan Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. This funding aims to enhance fire and emergency response capabilities, upgrade community infrastructure, and expand early childhood education services across rural areas of the state. Senator Luján stated, “These investments reflect what I hear from New Mexicans every day: the need for stronger infrastructure, safer communities, and more opportunities for the next generation.”

The allocated funds include $1.1 million for the modernization of firefighting equipment in Rio Arriba County, $750,000 for the Truchas Volunteer Fire Department, and $1 million for a new fire ladder truck in San Juan County. Additionally, $1.513 million will be used to renovate the town hall in Estancia, while $1,575,000 is designated for expanding early childhood education facilities in Luna County. Luján emphasized his commitment to securing investments for all communities in New Mexico and expressed a dedication to continuing his efforts to bring federal resources to the state.

