Press Release: Luján and Markey Call for Full FCC Vote on Paramount-Skydance Merger Following $16 Million Settlement with Trump

Senators Luján and Markey urge FCC for a full vote on the Paramount merger following a $16 million settlement with Trump.

U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) have urged Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Olivia Trusty to support a full Commission vote on the proposed merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media. Their request follows a July 2 settlement in which Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit initiated by former President Donald Trump against CBS, a Paramount subsidiary. The senators express concerns that this settlement could impact media independence and raise questions about the context surrounding the proposed merger. The FCC has not yet made a decision on the merger, and the senators have emphasized the need for a transparent review process.

In their letter to Commissioner Trusty, the senators highlighted that the ongoing legal issues involving the former President against a media organization seeking FCC approval for a merger make this situation unprecedented. They recommended that the FCC hold a full vote on the merger instead of allowing approval through delegated authority. The senators previously requested similar support from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and noted that Commissioner Anna Gomez has advocated for a full Commission vote as well. They concluded by emphasizing the importance of public transparency in handling significant media mergers.

