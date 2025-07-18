Press Release: Lois Frankel Votes Against Rescissions Package Cutting Foreign Assistance and Public Broadcasting

Representative Lois Frankel votes against a bill cutting humanitarian funding, expressing concerns over national safety and public information.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Lois Frankel, a Ranking Member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on National Security, issued a statement following her vote against a Republican rescissions package that would cut $9 billion in humanitarian funding and public broadcasting. She described the bill as a "dangerous turn toward indifference and isolation."

Frankel criticized the bill for potentially increasing global risk and undermining vital programs. She emphasized that it would not achieve cost reduction for American families but instead make the nation "less safe, less secure, less prosperous."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lois Frankel Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lois Frankel is worth $2.7M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 199th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Frankel has approximately $293.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lois Frankel's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Frankel.

Lois Frankel Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lois Frankel:

H.R.1306: Tax Fairness for Survivors Act

H.R.764: Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act

You can track bills proposed by Lois Frankel on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Frankel.

Lois Frankel Fundraising

Lois Frankel recently disclosed $315.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 280th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 73.7% came from individual donors.

Frankel disclosed $123.1K of spending. This was the 433rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Frankel disclosed $695.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 379th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lois Frankel's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.