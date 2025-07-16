Press Release: Latta, DeGette, Crenshaw, and Dingell Propose Bipartisan Bill for Over-the-Counter Medicines Access Reauthorization

Bipartisan bill introduced to reauthorize improved access to over-the-counter medicines and enhance FDA regulatory efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Bob Latta, along with Congresswomen Diana DeGette, Debbie Dingell, and Dan Crenshaw, has introduced the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Amendments (OMFUA), a bipartisan bill aimed at reauthorizing the Over-the-Counter Monograph User Fee Act. This initiative seeks to enhance access to over-the-counter medications.

Latta emphasized the importance of the legislation, stating, “This critical program” has made the FDA’s regulatory process more efficient and open to innovation. DeGette highlighted that the program is essential for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of OTC products for Americans.

Backed by the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the bill aims to maintain the program's success while ensuring the FDA can efficiently review over-the-counter medicines, without compromising safety. CHPA President Scott Melville expressed support for the reauthorization and its potential to enhance consumer access to innovative OTC products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert E. Latta Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert E. Latta is worth $7.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 112th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Latta has approximately $207.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Robert E. Latta Bill Proposals

H.R.4273: To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user fee program for over-the-counter monograph drugs, and for other purposes.

H.R.3978: Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act

H.R.3638: Electric Supply Chain Act

H.R.3109: REFINER Act

H.R.2482: NTIA Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1618: Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act

Robert E. Latta Fundraising

Robert E. Latta recently disclosed $197.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 314th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 51.3% came from individual donors.

Latta disclosed $73.4K of spending. This was the 499th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Latta disclosed $723.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 309th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

