Press Release: Larson and Ways and Means Democrats Request Restoration of Customer Service Data on Social Security Website

House Democrats, led by John Larson, urge restoration of Social Security customer service data removed from the agency's website.

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Ranking Member John B. Larson and fellow Democrats have written to Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano requesting the return of customer service performance data removed from the agency's website during the Trump Administration. Larson emphasized the need for transparency, stating, "The American people deserve the truth and nothing less from their government."

The letter expresses concern that the removal of these metrics limits the public's ability to assess the Social Security Administration's performance amid ongoing staffing cuts. The Democrats argue that the lack of accessible data compromises accountability for the agency's service quality.

Previously available metrics included wait times for calls and processing benefit applications, which were crucial for recipients. The new website changes now provide limited information, raising alarms about potential transparency issues regarding the agency's operations and service commitments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

John B. Larson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John B. Larson:

H.R.1877: Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act

H.R.1876: Keeping Our Field Offices Open Act

H.R.1321: Ending DOGE Conflicts Act

You can track bills proposed by John B. Larson on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Larson.

