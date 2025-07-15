Press Release: Larsen Issues Statement on Lelo Juarez's Decision to Self-Deport

Representative Rick Larsen addresses Lelo Juarez's self-deportation, highlighting his activism and community impact.

U.S. Representative Rick Larsen issued a statement regarding Lelo Juarez's decision to self-deport, expressing concern over the treatment of individuals by the Trump administration and ICE. He stated, "Lelo Juarez does not represent the worst of the worst," highlighting Juarez's roles as an activist and union leader.

Larsen emphasized that Juarez's case reflects a tragic situation, noting that he will not be able to return to his home and family in Skagit County. The statement aims to raise awareness about the implications of current immigration policies.

