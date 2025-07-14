Press Release: Kristen McDonald Rivet Introduces Bipartisan CROP for Farming Act to Support Farmers and Reduce Pollution

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet introduces the bipartisan CROP for Farming Act to support farmers and reduce emissions.

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) has introduced a bipartisan bill titled the Conservation and Regenerative Optimization Practices (CROP) for Farming Act. Supported by both Republican and Democratic representatives, the legislation aims to assist farmers in maintaining long-term profitability while minimizing carbon emissions and pollution, thereby safeguarding agricultural land for future generations. McDonald Rivet stated, “The success of our farmers and protecting the environment go hand in hand,” emphasizing the desire of many farmers to conserve their lands for future use.

Co-sponsored by Congressmen Mike Lawler (NY-17) and Josh Riley (NY-19), the bill will enhance the Environmental Quality Incentives Program by prioritizing financial payments for farming practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative is part of McDonald Rivet's ongoing efforts as a member of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, which oversees agricultural policies and funding aimed at supporting agricultural research and development.

