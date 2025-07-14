Stocks

Press Release: Kristen McDonald Rivet Introduces Bipartisan CROP for Farming Act to Support Farmers and Reduce Pollution

July 14, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet introduces the bipartisan CROP for Farming Act to support farmers and reduce emissions.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) has introduced a bipartisan bill titled the Conservation and Regenerative Optimization Practices (CROP) for Farming Act. Supported by both Republican and Democratic representatives, the legislation aims to assist farmers in maintaining long-term profitability while minimizing carbon emissions and pollution, thereby safeguarding agricultural land for future generations. McDonald Rivet stated, “The success of our farmers and protecting the environment go hand in hand,” emphasizing the desire of many farmers to conserve their lands for future use.

Co-sponsored by Congressmen Mike Lawler (NY-17) and Josh Riley (NY-19), the bill will enhance the Environmental Quality Incentives Program by prioritizing financial payments for farming practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative is part of McDonald Rivet's ongoing efforts as a member of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, which oversees agricultural policies and funding aimed at supporting agricultural research and development.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kristen McDonald Rivet Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kristen McDonald Rivet:

  • H.R.4192: the Military PFAS Transparency Act of 2025
  • H.R.2450: Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Act
  • H.R.2142: Social Security Overpayment Relief Act

You can track bills proposed by Kristen McDonald Rivet on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McDonald Rivet.


