Press Release: Kona International Airport Awarded $5.5 Million Federal Grant for Runway Improvements by Senator Brian Schatz

Kona International Airport will receive $5.5 million in federal funding for runway improvements and infrastructure enhancements.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) has announced the allocation of $5,512,623 in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for improvements to the runway at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. This airport, identified as the largest on Hawai‘i Island, serves as the state’s second international entry point. Senator Schatz stated, "This new federal funding will help modernize and strengthen infrastructure at Kona International Airport, making it more reliable and safer for travelers."

The funding is specifically earmarked to support the ongoing runway rehabilitation project, which aims to restore and upgrade the runway to align with modern standards. This initiative is part of a broader effort, with Schatz having helped secure over $70 million for the project that includes full runway rehabilitation. The senator emphasized the importance of this funding in ensuring long-term operational reliability for the airport.

