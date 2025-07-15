Press Release: Klobuchar Responds to BOP Decision to Keep Duluth Federal Prison Open

Senator Klobuchar praised the decision to keep Duluth's federal prison open, citing economic benefits and employee concerns.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar praised the Federal Bureau of Prisons' decision to keep the Duluth federal prison open, stating it is "good news for Duluth." She emphasized the positive impact of the facility's operation on local employees and the regional economy after urging the Bureau's Director to reconsider a previous closure decision.

Klobuchar previously reached out to the Bureau in December 2024 and February 2025 to question the closure plans and expressed concerns in communications with both the former and current directors. She expressed satisfaction that the Bureau acknowledged local concerns in its decision.

Amy Klobuchar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Amy Klobuchar is worth $2.1M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 216th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Klobuchar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Amy Klobuchar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Amy Klobuchar:

S.2196: A bill to amend title 18, United States Code, to define intimate partner to include someone with whom there is or was a dating relationship, and for other purposes.

S.2144: A bill to improve the safety and security of Members of Congress, immediate family members of Members of Congress, and congressional staff.

S.2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

S.2119: Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act

S.2074: Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act

S.1836: SMART Prices Act

You can track bills proposed by Amy Klobuchar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Fundraising

Amy Klobuchar recently disclosed $299.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 224th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 83.1% came from individual donors.

Klobuchar disclosed $653.8K of spending. This was the 46th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Klobuchar disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 162nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Amy Klobuchar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

