Press Release: Klobuchar Participates in AARP Telephone Town Hall with Minnesota Seniors

Senator Klobuchar and AARP Minnesota discuss Social Security and healthcare access in a telephone town hall meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar participated in a telephone town hall with AARP Minnesota State Director Cathy McLeer, addressing issues faced by seniors, including access to Social Security, Medicaid, and affordable prescription drugs. Klobuchar emphasized the need for dignity in retirement and proper healthcare access for retirees.

During the event, Klobuchar discussed her legislative efforts, including the Empowering Medicare Seniors to Negotiate Drug Prices Act, and highlighted the importance of bipartisan cooperation to enhance social security funding. She proposed assessing Social Security taxes on incomes above $400,000 to ensure the program's solvency.

Cathy McLeer reiterated AARP's commitment to supporting seniors and family caregivers by advocating for practical solutions to healthcare access and financial security challenges. Both leaders encouraged active participation in addressing these critical issues.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Amy Klobuchar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Amy Klobuchar is worth $2.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 217th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Klobuchar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Amy Klobuchar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Amy Klobuchar:

S.2291: A bill to require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that flexible fuel vehicles may use certain gram per mile carbon dioxide values for purposes of determining fleet average carbon dioxide standards for certain vehicles.

S.2196: Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025

S.2144: A bill to improve the safety and security of Members of Congress, immediate family members of Members of Congress, and congressional staff.

S.2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

S.2119: Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act

S.2074: Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act

You can track bills proposed by Amy Klobuchar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Fundraising

Amy Klobuchar recently disclosed $299.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 224th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 83.1% came from individual donors.

Klobuchar disclosed $653.8K of spending. This was the 46th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Klobuchar disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 162nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Amy Klobuchar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

