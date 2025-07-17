Press Release: Klobuchar Opposes Cuts to Public Broadcasting on Senate Floor

Senator Klobuchar opposes funding cuts to public broadcasting, emphasizing their critical role in local communities.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke against proposed funding cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) during a Senate floor session. She emphasized that such cuts would primarily affect local public media stations, which rely on CPB funding for essential community services, warning that “1,500 local public media stations across the country” would be jeopardized.

Klobuchar highlighted the importance of these stations for local emergency alerts, stating that “77% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats report relying on public radio for emergency alerts and news.” She criticized the partisan nature of the legislative process that could lead to these cuts, referencing a historic bipartisan investment in public broadcasting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Amy Klobuchar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Amy Klobuchar is worth $2.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 217th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Klobuchar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Amy Klobuchar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Amy Klobuchar:

S.2291: A bill to require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that flexible fuel vehicles may use certain gram per mile carbon dioxide values for purposes of determining fleet average carbon dioxide standards for certain vehicles.

S.2196: Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025

S.2144: A bill to improve the safety and security of Members of Congress, immediate family members of Members of Congress, and congressional staff.

S.2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

S.2119: Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act

S.2074: Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act

You can track bills proposed by Amy Klobuchar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Fundraising

Amy Klobuchar recently disclosed $299.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 224th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 83.1% came from individual donors.

Klobuchar disclosed $653.8K of spending. This was the 46th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Klobuchar disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 162nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Amy Klobuchar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

