Press Release: Klobuchar Calls on Trump to Support Recovery of Abducted Ukrainian Children

Senator Klobuchar calls on President Trump to support efforts to recover abducted Ukrainian children during his upcoming announcement.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has called on President Trump to provide continued support for Ukraine and to commit to the efforts to locate and return Ukrainian children who have been reportedly abducted and deported by Russia. In her statement, Klobuchar expressed hope that Trump would reinforce U.S. backing for Ukraine in coordination with allies and emphasized the importance of U.S. funding for initiatives aimed at tracking these missing children. She stated, "The United States should continue to support Ukraine's determined work to track the missing and get these kids home."

Additionally, Klobuchar, along with Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), has introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at enhancing U.S. support for Ukraine's investigations into the abductions. The legislation seeks to aid the rehabilitation and reintegration of returned children and ensure accountability for those responsible for the abductions. Current estimates indicate that nearly 20,000 children have been abducted, with Ukraine reporting the return of only 1,399 so far.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Amy Klobuchar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Amy Klobuchar is worth $2.1M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 216th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Klobuchar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Amy Klobuchar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Amy Klobuchar:

S.2196: A bill to amend title 18, United States Code, to define intimate partner to include someone with whom there is or was a dating relationship, and for other purposes.

S.2144: A bill to improve the safety and security of Members of Congress, immediate family members of Members of Congress, and congressional staff.

S.2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

S.2119: Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act

S.2074: Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act

S.1836: SMART Prices Act

You can track bills proposed by Amy Klobuchar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Fundraising

Amy Klobuchar recently disclosed $299.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 224th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 83.1% came from individual donors.

Klobuchar disclosed $653.8K of spending. This was the 46th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Klobuchar disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 162nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Amy Klobuchar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.