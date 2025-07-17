Press Release: Klobuchar and Bipartisan Colleagues Introduce Bill Targeting Illegal Drug Sales on Social Media

Senator Klobuchar reintroduces a bipartisan bill targeting illegal drug sales on social media, focusing on fentanyl prevention and accountability.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has reintroduced the bipartisan Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act, aimed at combating illegal drug sales on social media platforms. The legislation would mandate that social media companies work with federal agencies to report the sale of drugs, such as fentanyl, on their sites, which supporters believe will enhance law enforcement efforts against such crimes.

The bill is named after two young men, Devin Norring and Cooper Davis, who died from fentanyl poisoning after purchasing counterfeit pills on social media. Their families have been actively involved in advocacy for the legislation, highlighting the need for accountability from tech companies and increased protections for youth against dangerous substances online.

Along with Klobuchar, the bill is cosponsored by several bipartisan senators and has garnered support from various law enforcement organizations and advocacy groups. Families affected by the opioid crisis emphasize the importance of this legislation in preventing further tragedies and protecting future generations.

Amy Klobuchar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Amy Klobuchar is worth $2.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 218th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Klobuchar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Amy Klobuchar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Amy Klobuchar:

S.2291: A bill to require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that flexible fuel vehicles may use certain gram per mile carbon dioxide values for purposes of determining fleet average carbon dioxide standards for certain vehicles.

S.2196: Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025

S.2144: A bill to improve the safety and security of Members of Congress, immediate family members of Members of Congress, and congressional staff.

S.2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

S.2119: Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act

S.2074: Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act

You can track bills proposed by Amy Klobuchar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Amy Klobuchar Fundraising

Amy Klobuchar recently disclosed $482.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 164th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 88.4% came from individual donors.

Klobuchar disclosed $513.7K of spending. This was the 83rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Klobuchar disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 169th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Amy Klobuchar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

