Press Release: Kelly and Gallego Urge Investigation into Dragon Bravo Fire Management

Senators Kelly and Gallego demand investigation into Department of Interior's response to Dragon Bravo fire damaging Grand Canyon Lodge.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego have called for an investigation into the management of the Dragon Bravo fire, which has already destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge and burned across 5,000 acres in the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. This fire, which ignited from a lightning strike on July 4, has reportedly led to the destruction of between 50 and 80 structures within Grand Canyon National Park. In their inquiry to Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the senators expressed concerns regarding the decision to initially treat the fire as a controlled burn and sought answers to various questions surrounding this decision-making process.

The senators specifically requested an analysis of the factors influencing the decision to classify the fire this way, whether current heat trends were considered, and how the Department plans to enhance future wildfire response measures. "The Dragon Bravo fire has already devastated this natural and cultural treasure," they stated, emphasizing the need for transparency and effective resource allocation in managing wildfire incidents. A detailed letter elaborating their concerns has been made accessible for public reference.

