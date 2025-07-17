Press Release: Katherine Clark Critiques Republicans on CNN for Impact on Families

Katherine Clark discusses Republican policies' negative impacts on families during a CNN interview, emphasizing economic challenges and transparency.

Katherine Clark, Democratic Whip from Massachusetts, appeared on CNN to criticize Republican policies, particularly regarding cuts to essential programs amid rising national debt. She described these actions as leaving families "on their own," especially in light of recent natural disasters and the impact on education and healthcare for children and veterans.

Clark noted that tax cuts disproportionately favor the wealthy and called for reforms that benefit working Americans instead. She emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, particularly in relation to the fallout from the "Big, Ugly Law," which she claims harms lower-income families.

Looking ahead to the 2026 elections, Clark stated the Democrats' focus will be on communicating their commitment to addressing affordability issues and restoring benefits that aid families across the nation.

Katherine M. Clark Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Katherine M. Clark is worth $14.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 75th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Clark has approximately $6.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Katherine M. Clark's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Clark.

Katherine M. Clark Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Katherine M. Clark:

H.R.3274: Child Care Infrastructure Act

H.R.3273: Child Care Workforce Development Act

You can track bills proposed by Katherine M. Clark on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Clark.

Katherine M. Clark Fundraising

Katherine M. Clark recently disclosed $470.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 171st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 25.9% came from individual donors.

Clark disclosed $794.5K of spending. This was the 42nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Clark disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 182nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Katherine M. Clark's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

