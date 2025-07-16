Press Release: Kaptur and McCollum Lead Letter to Trump Opposing Defunding of Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Congresswomen Kaptur and McCollum led 45 colleagues in urging President Trump to reconsider cutting CPB funding.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, alongside Congresswoman Betty McCollum and 45 other Congressional colleagues, has sent a letter to President Trump urging a reconsideration of proposed cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The lawmakers argue that CPB funding is crucial for emergency broadcasting and educational programming for children.

The letter highlights that the proposed $1.1 billion cuts would severely affect small, local stations, potentially creating "news deserts" and compromising public safety during emergencies. The lawmakers called for an urgent reevaluation of the rescission, emphasizing the historical bipartisan support for public media.

Kaptur and her colleagues stressed that as severe weather events increase, the reliability of public media becomes even more vital for delivering local news and emergency alerts. They seek assurances from the administration on how it plans to address the gaps that would arise from the funding cuts.

