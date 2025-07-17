Press Release: Kamlager-Dove, Huizenga, Meeks, and Shreve Introduce Bipartisan Export Control Legislation

Kamlager-Dove and colleagues introduce bipartisan legislation to enhance U.S. export controls and protect sensitive technologies.

House Representatives Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Bill Huizenga, Gregory W. Meeks, and Jefferson Shreve announced the introduction of the Export Controls Enforcement Act aimed at enhancing export controls on dual-use technologies at the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The bill seeks to increase staffing levels for Export Control Officers from 11 to at least 20 globally.

Kamlager-Dove emphasized the importance of protecting U.S. technological advancements, asserting, "The U.S. cannot win the AI race if we do not safeguard our technological advantage." Huizenga noted that current enforcement is inadequate, arguing for bolstered resources to uphold national security.

Meeks and Shreve echoed the need for stronger measures, with Shreve stating, "By strengthening our export control enforcement, we're prioritizing our nation's security." The proposed legislation correlates with an administration budget increase for BIS of $122 million, emphasizing the need for effective oversight and compliance.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sydney Kamlager-Dove is worth $3.8M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 167th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kamlager-Dove has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sydney Kamlager-Dove's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kamlager-Dove.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sydney Kamlager-Dove:

H.R.4332: To establish a comprehensive United States Government initiative to build the capacity of young leaders and entrepreneurs in Africa, and for other purposes.

H.R.3614: FIRE Act

H.R.2718: Family Notification of Death, Injury, or Illness in Custody Act of 2025

H.R.2602: Defending American Diplomacy Act

H.R.1704: RESTORE Act

H.R.784: African Diaspora Council Act

You can track bills proposed by Sydney Kamlager-Dove on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kamlager-Dove.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove Fundraising

Sydney Kamlager-Dove recently disclosed $125.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 573rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 36.2% came from individual donors.

Kamlager-Dove disclosed $141.6K of spending. This was the 391st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kamlager-Dove disclosed $86.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 819th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sydney Kamlager-Dove's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

