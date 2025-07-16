Press Release: Kaine Questions Trump Administration on Incineration of Emergency Food for Starving Children

Senator Tim Kaine questions the Trump Administration's decision to incinerate emergency food aid intended for starving children.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) questioned Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael Rigas, regarding the Trump Administration's decision to incinerate 500 metric tons of emergency food intended for starving children. Kaine highlighted that this food was purchased with taxpayer dollars and expressed concern over its destruction instead of distribution.

Kaine pressed Rigas on the matter during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, emphasizing that the food was set to expire and questioning the policy that led to its incineration. Rigas acknowledged he would investigate the situation further, admitting distress over the decision, but did not provide a satisfactory explanation for the action taken.

The exchange raised broader questions about resource management in governmental emergency aid, with Kaine concluding that failing to distribute the food showcases serious issues within the current system.

Tim Kaine Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tim Kaine is worth $2.2M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 212th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kaine has approximately $789.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tim Kaine's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tim Kaine:

S.1831: Auto Reenroll Act of 2025

S.1681: Shenandoah Mountain Act

S.1680: Virginia Wilderness Additions Act of 2025

S.1369: Protecting Global Fisheries Act of 2025

S.1329: PEER Support Act

S.1298: Religious Workforce Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Tim Kaine on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Fundraising

Tim Kaine recently disclosed $117.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 495th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 84.2% came from individual donors.

Kaine disclosed $160.0K of spending. This was the 293rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kaine disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 114th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tim Kaine's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

