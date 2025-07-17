Press Release: Kaine Criticizes Trump Administration for Withholding $140 Million in Fentanyl Crisis Funding

Senator Tim Kaine criticizes the Trump Administration for withholding $140 million in federal funding for fentanyl crisis response.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) criticized the Trump Administration for allegedly withholding $140 million in federal funding intended for fentanyl crisis response. He emphasized that this decision undermines progress in reducing overdose deaths, stating, "It’s inexplicable that the Trump Administration is illegally withholding...funding to build on our progress."

Kaine has been an advocate for increased resources to combat the fentanyl crisis, playing a role in the passage of several significant measures, including the Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act. He urged bipartisan cooperation from his Republican colleagues to address this funding issue, highlighting the broader implications for public health.

Tim Kaine Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tim Kaine is worth $2.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 212th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kaine has approximately $788.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Tim Kaine Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tim Kaine:

S.1831: Auto Reenroll Act of 2025

S.1681: Shenandoah Mountain Act

S.1680: Virginia Wilderness Additions Act of 2025

S.1369: Protecting Global Fisheries Act of 2025

S.1329: PEER Support Act

S.1298: Religious Workforce Protection Act

Tim Kaine Fundraising

Tim Kaine recently disclosed $117.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 495th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 84.2% came from individual donors.

Kaine disclosed $160.0K of spending. This was the 293rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kaine disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 114th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

