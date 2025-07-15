Press Release: Kaine and Scott Introduce Legislation to Increase Accessibility and Affordability of Child Care

Senators introduce the Child Care for Working Families Act to improve affordability, access, and quality of child care.

Senator Tim Kaine, along with Representative Bobby Scott and Senator Patty Murray, has introduced the Child Care for Working Families Act. This legislation aims to alleviate the financial burden of child care, which has risen 29% since 2020, by capping costs at 7% of family incomes and expanding access to high-quality care options, while also providing better wages for child care workers.

Kaine emphasized the importance of affordable child care, stating, "The child care crisis is holding our families, businesses, and economy back." Scott added that sustained public funding is necessary for a successful resolution to the crisis, which he claims has significant economic implications for working families, particularly women.

The proposed act includes measures to increase providers in underserved areas, support dual-language learners, and enhance funding for Head Start programs. It has garnered bipartisan support, with various lawmakers backing the initiative to improve child care access and quality across the nation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tim Kaine Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tim Kaine is worth $2.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 211th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kaine has approximately $787.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tim Kaine's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tim Kaine:

S.1831: Auto Reenroll Act of 2025

S.1681: Shenandoah Mountain Act

S.1680: Virginia Wilderness Additions Act of 2025

S.1369: Protecting Global Fisheries Act of 2025

S.1298: Religious Workforce Protection Act

S.1027: Military Spouse Hiring Act

You can track bills proposed by Tim Kaine on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Fundraising

Tim Kaine recently disclosed $70.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 497th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Kaine disclosed $659.8K of spending. This was the 44th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kaine disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 107th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tim Kaine's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

